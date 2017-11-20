Carlo Tavecchio, President of the Italian Soccer Federation
Carlo Tavecchio, President of the Italian Soccer Federation FIGC), meets reporters following a summit in Rome, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura was fired Wednesday, two days after the Azzurri's failure to qualify for the World Cup. Meanwhile, the refusal of football federation president Carlo Tavecchio to resign was met with protest at a summit called to assess the failure.
Italy soccer chief resigns after failure to reach World Cup

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:28 AM

ROME

Italian football federation president Carlo Tavecchio has resigned a week after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Monday's announcement came following calls for a complete overhaul of the nation's most popular sport, from the amateur leagues right up to Serie A and the national teams.

Sweden's playoff win over Italy kept the four-time champion out of the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura was fired two days after the loss.

For the last week, Tavecchio has resisted calls to step down but he eventually lost the support of the federation's board of directors.

Former federation chief Giancarlo Abete said as he left the board meeting where Tavecchio resigned that a new election would be held within 90 days.

