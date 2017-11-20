More Politics News

Turkey: Turkish-Iranian trader's trial is 'conspiracy'

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:26 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's government is depicting an upcoming trial in the United States against a Turkish-Iranian businessman for alleged sanction-busting as a "conspiracy" against Turkey.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag on Monday also described the main defendant, gold trader Reza Zarrab, as a "hostage" who he claimed was being forced to testify against Turkey's government.

Bozdag said: "The case is political, lacks any legal basis and is a conspiracy against Turkey."

Zarrab, 34, has been charged for ignoring sanctions against Iran. An executive of Turkey's state-owned Halkbank and a former Turkish economy minister have also been indicted. Trial begins in New York on Nov. 27.

Turkey says the case has been built on evidence initially concocted by followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of orchestrating last year's failed coup.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video