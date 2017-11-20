Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi adjusts his translator headphones as Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades talks to the media during a press conference at the presidential palace in the Cypriot capital Nicosia Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. El-Sissi's visit aims to forge closer ties with Egypt's neighbor and comes a day ahead of the three-way meeting that will include the Greek prime minister.
Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi adjusts his translator headphones as Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades talks to the media during a press conference at the presidential palace in the Cypriot capital Nicosia Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. El-Sissi's visit aims to forge closer ties with Egypt's neighbor and comes a day ahead of the three-way meeting that will include the Greek prime minister. Petros Karadjias AP Photo
Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi adjusts his translator headphones as Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades talks to the media during a press conference at the presidential palace in the Cypriot capital Nicosia Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. El-Sissi's visit aims to forge closer ties with Egypt's neighbor and comes a day ahead of the three-way meeting that will include the Greek prime minister. Petros Karadjias AP Photo

More Politics News

Egypt says gas discoveries can be EU's new energy source

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:13 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NICOSIA, Cyprus

Egypt's president says newly discovered gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean can offer Europe alternative sources of energy that it's searching for.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Monday that Europe can take advantage of the proximity of both Egypt and Cyprus to the continent in that energy search.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said he hopes gas discoveries can act as a catalyst for cooperation that boosts regional stability and prosperity.

Anastasiades said Cyprus will promote closer Egypt-European Union relations, adding that Egypt constitutes an "absolutely necessary strategic partner" for the 28-member bloc on issues including security, energy and migration.

The Egyptian president also said he and Anastasiades agreed on ways of countering the regional extremism threat.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video