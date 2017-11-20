FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2014, file photo, first lady Mary Pat Christie, left, laughs as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie greet volunteers and family and neighbors outside a renovated home that was heavily damaged by Superstorm Sandy in Moonachie, N.J. Christie and first lady Mary Pat Christie are expected to be on hand Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, when a new access road to Central Park of Morris County is christened “Governor Chris Christie Way.”
FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2014, file photo, first lady Mary Pat Christie, left, laughs as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie greet volunteers and family and neighbors outside a renovated home that was heavily damaged by Superstorm Sandy in Moonachie, N.J. Christie and first lady Mary Pat Christie are expected to be on hand Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, when a new access road to Central Park of Morris County is christened “Governor Chris Christie Way.” Mel Evans, File AP Photo
FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2014, file photo, first lady Mary Pat Christie, left, laughs as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie greet volunteers and family and neighbors outside a renovated home that was heavily damaged by Superstorm Sandy in Moonachie, N.J. Christie and first lady Mary Pat Christie are expected to be on hand Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, when a new access road to Central Park of Morris County is christened “Governor Chris Christie Way.” Mel Evans, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Chris Christie getting road named for him in home county

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 09:11 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie may be deeply unpopular in his state, but in his home county he's getting a road named after him.

Christie on Monday will be on hand when a new access road to Central Park of Morris County is christened Governor Chris Christie Way.

The Republican lives in nearby Mendham Township and served in the county government in the mid-1990s. He's the first governor to hail from the county since the 1800s.

Christie easily won re-election in 2013 and was viewed as a top 2016 presidential contender. But his approval rating has plummeted in the wake of the George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal and his failed presidential bid.

He leaves office in January, when Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy takes over.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video