Group to submit signatures to legalize marijuana in Michigan

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 05:41 AM

LANSING, Mich.

A ballot committee proposing to legalize the use of marijuana for recreational purposes in Michigan is set to submit more than 360,000 voter signatures in a bid for a statewide vote in 2018.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol will turn in the signatures to state election officials in Lansing on Monday.

Michigan already allows for the use of marijuana for medical reasons. The proposal would make it the ninth state to legalize the drug for recreational use.

Adults 21 and older could possess up to 2.5 ounces (71 grams) of marijuana and grow up to 12 plants at home. A 10 percent tax on marijuana would be assessed.

The ballot group needs roughly 252,000 valid signatures.

The state is expected to take a couple months reviewing the petitions.

