White House open to striking health provision from tax bill

FILE - In this Thursday, July 20, 2017, file photo, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney gestures as he speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. Mulvaney and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sent mixed signals Sunday, Nov. 19, on the fate of a health care provision in the Senate version of a $1.5 trillion measure to overhaul business and personal income taxes that is expected to be voted on after Thanksgiving. "I don't think anybody doubts where the White House is on repealing and replacing Obamacare. We absolutely want to do it," Mulvaney said. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo