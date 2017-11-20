More Politics News

Virginia farmers to gather for annual convention

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:31 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 12 MINUTES AGO

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.

Hundreds of farmers from around the state are expected to attend the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention later this month.

The convention will be held Nov. 28-30 at the Williamsburg Lodge.

About 700 people are expected to attend the event, which will determine the farm bureau's legislative agenda.

Educational conferences will include: "Cannabis Production — Are There Value-added Crop Opportunities?" featuring a speaker from the Colorado-based Marijuana Industry Group. Another is "Lessons Learned on Leases — Solar, Cellular and Others," featuring information about what farmers should look for when approached to lease land for cell towers, solar energy fixtures and other structure.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video