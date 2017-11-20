More Politics News

Kauai assistant police chief put on leave amid investigation

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:16 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

HONOLULU

Kauai's assistant police chief has been placed on unpaid leave amid an internal investigation.

State Organization of Police Officers President Tenari Ma'afala says Roy Asher will remain on leave until the investigation is finished.

Ma'afala says Asher is temporarily stripped of all police powers, meaning he was to turn in his badge, guns and other equipment.

Ma'afala would not comment further on the investigation.

KHON2-TV reports that it attempted to contact Asher but did not get a response.

Hawaii News Now reports that the investigation could be the result of a complaint made against Asher from inside the department.

