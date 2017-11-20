Zimbabweans react while watching President Robert Mugabe delivering his speech during a live broadcast at State House in Harare, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has baffled the country by ending his address on national television without announcing his resignation.
Zimbabweans react while watching President Robert Mugabe delivering his speech during a live broadcast at State House in Harare, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has baffled the country by ending his address on national television without announcing his resignation. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo
Zimbabweans react while watching President Robert Mugabe delivering his speech during a live broadcast at State House in Harare, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has baffled the country by ending his address on national television without announcing his resignation. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo

More Politics News

Zimbabweans, baffled by Mugabe, worry about nation's fate

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 01:43 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HARARE, Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans are worried about their country's fate after the increasingly isolated President Robert Mugabe did not resign in a televised speech as many had expected.

"Arrogant Mugabe disregards Zanu PF," a newspaper headline says, a reference to the ruling party that has demanded he resign by noon Monday or face impeachment.

Opposition activists plan more protests to pressure Mugabe.

Some ruling party members say an impeachment process likely wouldn't lead to Mugabe's immediate resignation and could take days to complete. Mugabe has been stripped of his party leadership but said in Sunday night's speech he would preside over a party congress next month.

Some people in the capital, Harare, are now more cautious about talking to reporters. That contrasts with the jubilation and open condemnation of Mugabe over the weekend.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video