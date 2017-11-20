FILE- This Nov. 6, 2015, file photo shows a sign for TransCanada's Keystone pipeline facilities in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada. TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone pipeline leaked oil onto agricultural land in northeastern South Dakota, the company and state regulators said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, but state officials don’t believe the leak polluted any surface water bodies or drinking water systems.
Keystone XL pipeline faces last major regulatory hurdle

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 01:11 AM

LINCOLN, Neb.

A Nebraska regulator is set to decide whether to approve the proposed route of the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline through the state.

The decision Monday could have a big impact on whether TransCanada Corp. decides to proceed with construction of the project, which was first proposed in 2008 but repeatedly delayed.

The five-member Nebraska Public Service Commission vote is the last major regulatory hurdle for Keystone XL, which was approved earlier this year by President Donald Trump in a reversal of the Obama administration's rejection in 2015.

Landowners along the route and environmentalists have opposed the project. Some businesses and unions have supported it as a job creator.

The commission will not be allowed to take into account an oil spill on the existing Keystone pipeline last week.

