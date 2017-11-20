More Politics News

Republican businessman Pensler runs for Senate in Michigan

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 12:03 AM

LANSING, Mich.

Detroit-area businessman Sandy Pensler is running for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat in 2018.

The Republican, whose buyout firm owns manufacturing plants, said Monday he has hands-on, "real world" experience in private business that is "desperately needed" in the Senate. Third-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow is up for re-election next year.

Pensler, of Grosse Pointe, is the fourth Republican to join the race. Others include businessman and Iraq War veteran John James, former state Supreme Court Justice Bob Young and Bob Carr.

Pensler says he wants to reform immigration laws and enact trade policies that stop encouraging companies to ship jobs overseas, and he will not go to Washington to "bring back more entitlement programs."

Pensler owns a buyout firm and Korex Companies, which manufactures dishwasher detergent and other products.

