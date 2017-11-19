In this Tuesday, July 18, 2017 photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto waves at reporters after a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. The top Indonesian politician embroiled in a scandal involving an epic theft of public money has been hospitalized after a car crash that is being widely mocked online as another tactic to avoid arrest.
Indonesia graft suspect detained after doctors clear health

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 08:53 PM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesia's anti-graft commission has arrested a top politician who for weeks evaded questioning over his alleged role in the theft of $170 million of public money.

Attempts to detain Setya Novanto took an unexpected twist on Thursday night when he was hospitalized after being involved in a car crash.

Novanto's lawyer said he was badly injured, but Corruption Eradication Commission spokesman Febri Diansyah said Monday that an independent panel of doctors concluded there was no need for his continued hospitalization.

Diansyah said Novanto was moved to a detention center around midnight Sunday.

He is accused of being among 80 people who used the introduction of a $440 million electronic identity card system to steal more than a third of the funds.

