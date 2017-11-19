More Politics News

Oil pipeline protesters gather ahead of Nebraska's decision

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 06:38 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

LINCOLN, Neb.

More than 100 protesters gathered Sunday to speak out against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline before Nebraska regulators issue their ruling on the project.

The protesters gathered on the steps of the state Capitol building in Lincoln on Sunday. The Nebraska Public Service Commission is scheduled to announce its decision on the pipeline's route on Monday.

Karin Carlson of Omaha says she doesn't think the pipeline would benefit the state much.

TransCanada proposed the 1,179-mile crude oil pipeline the transport crude oil from Canada south to connect to another pipeline in southern Nebraska.

TransCanada officials have said their preferred route is the most direct way to transport oil and crosses few major bodies of water.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video