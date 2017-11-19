More Politics News

Virginia House GOP elects its leadership team

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 05:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va.

Republicans in Virginia's House of Delegates have elected their leadership team and choice for speaker, all while Democrats hope recounts can flip the chamber from GOP control.

As expected, House Republicans on Sunday nominated Majority Leader Kirk Cox from Colonial Heights to be speaker. Current Speaker Bill Howell chose not to run for re-election.

Todd Gilbert was elected to replace Cox as majority leader. Tim Hugo was re-elected as caucus chairman, and Nick Rush was chosen as majority whip. Rush would replace Jackson Miller, who lost his re-election bid.

Republicans expect to hold a 51-49 majority when election results are certified. But Democrats can seek recounts in three races where the Republican's margin of victory is less than half of a percentage point. In one race the Republican leads by only 10 votes.

