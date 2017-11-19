More Politics News

2nd 'PAWS' bill seeks further protections for animals

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 04:37 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BOSTON

The top Republican in the Massachusetts Senate is proposing further protections for pets and tougher penalties for animal cruelty.

Sen. Bruce Tarr says the bill is a follow-up to the Protecting Animals Welfare and Safety Act — or PAWS for short. That 2014 law followed the case of "Puppy Doe," a year-old dog that was euthanized after being found with fractures, a stab wound and split tongue.

PAWS II, co-sponsored by Democratic Sen. Mark Montigny (Mon-TIG'-nee), would require animal cruelty cases be reported to state agencies that protect children, the elderly and disabled. Tarr cited a study showing that animal abusers are also far more likely to be violent toward people.

Other provisions would make it illegal to drown any wild or domestic animal, and prevent discrimination against specific dog breeds.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video