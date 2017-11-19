Greek socialist leader elected to head center-left alliance

More Politics News

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 04:37 PM

ATHENS, Greece

Greece's socialist leader has been elected as the leader of a new center-left alliance.

With the counting almost complete, the 53-year-old Fofi Gennimata, a former Athens governor and minister, leads with 57 percent Sunday. Her runoff rival, 38-year-old Nikos Androulakis, a European Parliament legislator and former socialist youth leader, is getting 43 percent.

Both qualified for the runoff in the vote last week, where they decisively defeated incumbent Athens mayor Giorgos Kaminis, and Stavros Theodorakis, leader of centrist party To Potami, as well as five other candidates.

Gennimata's win is unlikely to appeal to more centrist voters, or socialist modernizers, many of whom backed her challenger in the second round.

