Border Patrol agent dies after being injured in Texas

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 04:06 PM

VAN HORN, Texas

Authorities are searching Texas' Big Bend for potential suspects and witnesses after a U.S. Customs Border Patrol agent was fatally injured responding to activity there.

Authorities did not provide any details Sunday on what caused the agent's injuries or what led to them.

Border Patrol spokesman Douglas Mosier says in a statement that agent Rogelio Martinez and his partner were transported to a local hospital, where Martinez died. Martinez's partner is in serious condition. His name wasn't released.

Border Patrol records show that Big Bend accounted for about 1 percent of the more than 61,000 apprehensions its agents made along the Southwest border between October 2016 and May 2017. The region's mountains and the Rio Grande make it a difficult area for people to cross illegally into the U.S. from Mexico.

