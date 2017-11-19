More Politics News

Sexual assault reports from Fort Bragg increase 28 percent

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 03:35 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

A summary released by the Department of Defense shows reports of sexual assault from Fort Bragg increased by 28 percent in 2016 over the year before.

The summary says Fort Bragg received 146 reports of sexual assault in 2016 compared to 114 reports in 2015.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that the summary notes that the location of the assault and the location of the report don't necessarily coincide.

Camp Lejeune had 169 reports of sexual assault in 2016, compared to 164 the year before.

At Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, the number of reports dropped, from 49 in 2015 to 27 in 2016. Seymour Johnson Air Force Base had 13 reports in 2016, unchanged from the previous year.

