Spokane Valley residents face fines for not clearing snow

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 03:26 PM

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.

Spokane Valley residents who don't shovel their sidewalks this winter could see fines.

The Spokesman-Review reports the City Council passed an ordinance last month requiring residents to clear snow and ice from their sidewalk within 48 hours if accumulation is three inches or more, or face a $52 fine.

That same fine could be reissued if noncompliance continues for another 48 hours. A third citation within 12 months would increase the fine to $103.

The new regulations would apply to commercially-zoned areas along major arterials and safe routes to school.

Spokane Valley Mayor Rod Higgins says the city will implement an educational program that notifies residents of their responsibilities for snow removal and expectations from the city.

