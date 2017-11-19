ACLU brings back hotline for food stamp processing delays

The American Civil Liberties Union is bringing back its hotline for people having trouble getting their food stamp applications processed quickly.
The ACLU of Rhode Island says it's re-staffing the hotline because of the continuing large backlog of applications that are causing undue hardship to poor residents.
A federal judge appointed an attorney this month to ensure that Rhode Island residents receive food stamps on time, as benefits for thousands of people have been delayed amid computer problems.
The ACLU sued the state last year, alleging that the state failed to process food stamp applications and issue benefits within the time frames mandated by the federal government.
The hotline number is 1-877-231-7171.
ACLU staff will forward application processing delay complaints to the attorneys for the plaintiffs for possible expedited resolution.
