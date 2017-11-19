More Politics News

ACLU brings back hotline for food stamp processing delays

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 03:24 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The American Civil Liberties Union is bringing back its hotline for people having trouble getting their food stamp applications processed quickly.

The ACLU of Rhode Island says it's re-staffing the hotline because of the continuing large backlog of applications that are causing undue hardship to poor residents.

A federal judge appointed an attorney this month to ensure that Rhode Island residents receive food stamps on time, as benefits for thousands of people have been delayed amid computer problems.

The ACLU sued the state last year, alleging that the state failed to process food stamp applications and issue benefits within the time frames mandated by the federal government.

The hotline number is 1-877-231-7171.

ACLU staff will forward application processing delay complaints to the attorneys for the plaintiffs for possible expedited resolution.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video