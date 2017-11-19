More Politics News

Judge: Ex-players don't owe University of Oregon court fees

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 01:51 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

EUGENE, Ore.

A federal judge says three former basketball players who sued the University of Oregon after being suspended following a 2014 rape investigation do not have to pay the university's attorney fees or court costs.

U.S. District Judge Michael McShane said Thursday that awarding attorney fees to the university would have the potential to chill future students from filing civil rights claims against university officials.

The Register Guard reported Sunday that the judge in 2016 dismissed claims filed against the university by Brandon Austin, Dominic Artis and Damyean Dotson. The judge found no evidence to back up the players' argument that university officials denied them due process and acted on gender bias.

The university sought reimbursement of nearly $53,000 in attorney fees and court costs.

The former student-athletes have asked a federal appeals court to review their cases.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video