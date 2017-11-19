More Politics News

Long Island Sound homes must pay for improper building

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 01:08 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MINEOLA, N.Y.

The owners of two homes in Long Island village must pay a total of $80,000 in penalties for wrongly building on bluffs overlooking the Long Island Sound.

State officials told Newsday that no long-term damage was done. But one owner has to remove part of a wall that was built too near a public beach, and another has to clean up soil and other material that cascaded down to the beach after heavy rains. State officials told the paper the fines were assessed to punish the owners, but also to send a message so others don't build than permits allow.

The homes were built near Nissequogue Village. One was owned by Lorenzo Ardito, and the other by Bluffs Realty, a company owned by Jon Sevastano.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video