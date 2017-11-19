More Politics News

Donations being accepted for Operation ELF campaign

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 12:32 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

The annual holiday drive to support Connecticut military families is now in motion.

For the 16th year, donations of gift cards for grocery and department stores, gas stations, home goods stores and pharmacies are being collected for Operation ELF.

Donations of fuel oil, snow removal and home maintenance services, new winter clothing and unwrapped toys are also being accepted by the Connecticut National Guard Service Member and Family Support Center.

More than 400 Connecticut National Guard members are in the deployment cycle, which means they just returned from deployment, are currently deployed or are scheduled to be deployed soon. Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman says Operation ELF helps ease the burden of deployments on families.

Information about how to make a donation can be found on Operation ELF's website.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video