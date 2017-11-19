More Politics News

City in Iowa may change ordinance to allow pit bulls

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 12:19 PM

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa

Officials of a city in western Iowa are considering changing an ordinance on vicious animals to allow pit bulls within city limits.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Sergeant Bluff's city code currently prohibits residents from housing pit bulls in the city. The breed is banned in many cities because it's believed to be predisposed to vicious behavior.

The decision to reconsider the ordinance came when resident Sam Vice requested a hearing after police became aware of his American Staffordshire Terrier, one of the breeds that fall within the pit bull category.

Vice said his dog is well-behaved, has bite insurance and has taken training classes.

Mayor Jon Winkel said he'd support the ordinance change "as long as there's plenty of protections for the citizens."

"That's the key thing we have to build in, and I'm pretty sure the whole council is similar. We've got to make sure we protect everybody," he said.

The City Council is also considering requiring all dogs to undergo registration and microchipping.

The potential ordinance changes will be reviewed by staff and committee members over the next few weeks.

"We're looking at all of our options and looking all the way from special licensing to special education to microchipping to training certificates," said Councilwoman Carol Clark, a member of the review committee.

The changes are expected to be discussed again at the council's next meeting on Nov. 28.

