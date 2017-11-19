Ohio justice issues another apology over Facebook post

More Politics News

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 11:49 AM

CLEVELAND

An Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate has issued another apology on Facebook after a post Friday outlining his sexual history with women drew widespread condemnation.

William O'Neill latest post Sunday morning says he admits he was wrong and that he was headed to church to "get right with God." He apologized to his two daughters and two sisters and says he realizes he's hurt family, friends and strangers with his "insensitive remarks" while damaging the national debate on sexual harassment and abuse.

O'Neill deleted his original post from Friday that he says was intended to be a defense of U.S. Sen. Al Franken, who critics say should resign after a woman accused him of groping her during a 2006 USO Tour.

O'Neill also apologized Saturday on Facebook.

