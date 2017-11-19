More Politics News

Norway's king hospitalized with infection

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 12:37 PM

HELSINKI

Norway's royal palace says King Harald has been hospitalized with an infection and remains in satisfactory condition with improving health.

The royal palace said in a short statement Sunday that the 80-year-old monarch is being treated at an Oslo hospital where he was taken Friday but didn't disclose further details.

In January 2016, Norway celebrated Harald's 25th anniversary as monarch of the Scandinavian country. Harald became king when his father Olav died on Jan. 17, 1991.

The Norwegian king has a ceremonial role and isn't part of the government.

Harald celebrated his 80th birthday in February.

