More Politics News

Rhode Island's secretary of state recognizes civic leaders

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 12:14 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island's secretary of state has recognized three people and two institutions with an award for outstanding public service and civic engagement.

Democratic Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says she chose state Sen. Erin Lynch Prata, Aram Garabedian, Shanna Wells, the Providence Student Union and the Rhode Island Foundation to receive the 2017 National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award.

Prata, a Democrat, has sponsored legislation to make it easier for people to be engaged in the political process, such as early in-person voting.

Garabedian has served the community as an elected official and board member at several nonprofits and Wells was recognized for being a community organizer.

The student union was honored for its commitment to civic education and helping pass automatic voter registration. The foundation was honored for creating public-private partnerships.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video