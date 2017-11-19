Rhode Island's secretary of state recognizes civic leaders

Rhode Island's secretary of state has recognized three people and two institutions with an award for outstanding public service and civic engagement.
Democratic Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says she chose state Sen. Erin Lynch Prata, Aram Garabedian, Shanna Wells, the Providence Student Union and the Rhode Island Foundation to receive the 2017 National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award.
Prata, a Democrat, has sponsored legislation to make it easier for people to be engaged in the political process, such as early in-person voting.
Garabedian has served the community as an elected official and board member at several nonprofits and Wells was recognized for being a community organizer.
The student union was honored for its commitment to civic education and helping pass automatic voter registration. The foundation was honored for creating public-private partnerships.
