More Politics News

Report: Florida rarely punishes doctors sued for malpractice

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 11:10 AM

UPDATED 5 HOURS 13 MINUTES AGO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

Florida doctors are rarely punished by state regulators even after they are sued for malpractice according to a newspaper report.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Sunday that the Florida Department of Health reviewed nearly 24,000 resolved state and federal lawsuits against doctors over the past decade. But out of those reviews regulators filed disciplinary charges just 128 times.

The state Department of Health is required to review every malpractice lawsuit filed against Florida doctors to identify and punish problem doctors.

Health department spokesman Brad Dalton told the newspaper that officials don't take action against doctors in cases too old to prosecute or with payouts of less than $50,000. That minimum payout amount would rule out roughly 70 percent of the malpractice cases filed.

Information from South Florida Sun Sentinel: http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video