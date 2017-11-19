More Politics News

Portland graduate of Yale among this year's Rhodes scholars

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 10:58 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PORTLAND, Ore.

A Portland, Oregon, man who has studied gap's in the city's policy for protecting undocumented immigrants from deportation is among this year's class of Rhodes scholars.

JaVaugh T. "J.T." Flowers graduated from Yale University with a degree in political science. He helped start an organization that provides mentors, tutors and summer stipends to make sure low-income students there receive the same academic opportunities as others. He also played varsity basketball.

Flowers, who is a first-generation college graduate, has examined gaps in Portland's sanctuary city policy, and after graduating this year he returned to Portland to work in the field office of Democratic U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer.

The Rhodes Trust on Sunday announced the 32 men and women chosen from a group of 866 applicants who were endorsed by 299 colleges and universities for post-graduate studies at Oxford University in England. Flowers will study comparative social policy.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video