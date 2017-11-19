White House adviser Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speak in Bayville, N.J., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, about tax overhaul, where they promised legislation moving through Congress would simplify the tax code and ease burdens on taxpayers.
Treasury chief cites good talks on taxes with GOP senators

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 10:44 AM

WASHINGTON

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) says he's been having "very good discussions" with Republican senators who oppose or have concerns about tax-cut legislation expected to be voted on after Thanksgiving.

Mnuchin tells "Fox News Sunday" that he wants to make sure the lawmakers' views are incorporated before the Senate vote.

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin opposes the measure, saying it doesn't cut business taxes enough for partnerships and corporations. Sens. Bob Corker of Tennessee and Susan Collins of Maine also have reservations about the bill, and Mnuchin says he's met with them as well.

House Republicans passed their tax-cut bill last week.

President Donald Trump has said he wants to sign legislation cutting taxes for corporations and individuals into law before the end of the year.

