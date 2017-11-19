More Politics News

Edmonds man convicted of stealing from Navy cadet program

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 09:41 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SEATTLE

The U.S. Justice Department say a 49-year-old Edmonds man has been convicted of wire fraud and embezzlement for defrauding the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps of more than $50,000.

U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes says Michael Leighton was convicted Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle following a four-day jury trial.

Hayes says the jury deliberated about two hours before returning the verdicts.

Court records say Leighton volunteered to become a training officer for a local cadet corps based in Skagit and Snohomish counties working with teens in the Sea Cadets program.

Leighton had control of the bank account for the program, which was funded by U.S. Navy grants and fees from Sea Cadet participants and their parents.

Between October 2011 and December 2012, Leighton withdrew thousands of dollars for his personal expenses and when asked to provide receipts, provided fraudulent reports.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video