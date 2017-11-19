80 percent of debris dump sites high in toxins

In testing of soil samples last spring, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency found higher-than-allowable toxins in 80 percent of the quarries and excavation pits licensed to accept "clean construction-demolition debris" as backfill, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act. Here are the sites issued violation notices by the IEPA and the counties in which they're located:
Bureau County
—Universal Aggregate Quarry
Carroll County
—Brookville Quarry
Champaign County
—Mahomet Sport Redi-Mix
Cook County
—Elgin Clean Soils Fill Site
—Bartlett_Gifford East (1-3)
—Bartlett_Gifford East (4)
—Glenwood_Lambrecht
—Lyons_Reliable Lyons
—Richton Park
—Thornton_Ridge Road
—Rio Vista
—McCook_Vulcan Construction Materials-McCook Quarry
Douglas County
—Murdock_Little, Willis
Kane County
—Bartlett_47 Acres-Southwind Business Park
—Elburn_Baldmound
—East Dundee_Beverly Materials
—Bartlett_BHBP-NE
—Bartlett_BHBP-South
—Bartlett_BHBP-SW
—Elburn_Lorang Road
—Aurora_Heartland Recycling
—South Elgin_LaFarge Aggregates Fox River Quarry
—Kaneville_Lakeview Estates
—Hampshire Township_Melms Gravel
—South Elgin_Middle Street
—East Dundee_Palumbo Management
—Elburn_VCNA-Prairie Materials Yard 91
—Huntley_Square Barn Road Quarry
Kankakee County
—Kankakee Recycling
—Manteno_Prairie Yard 95
—Manteno_Vulcan Construction Materials
—Manteno_Vulcan Construction Materials 2
Kendall County
—Oswego_Fox Ridge Stone
—Bristol_Fox Valley
—Plano Clean Fill Site
—Lisbon_Vulcan Construction Materials
Lake County
—Berger Excavating-East Pit
—Midwest Aggregates
—Oaks
LaSalle County
—Sheridan Sand & Gravel-N4201 Road
—Sheridan Sand & Gravel-Wiensland
McHenry County
—Algonquin Township_Consolidated Materials
—Huntley_Foster Road Quarry
—Algonquin_Hanson Material Service
—Lake in the Hills
—Woodstock_Lily Pond Stone
—McHenry_Petersen Sand & Gravel
—East Dundee_Prairie Materials Yard 92
—McHenry_Reliable Sand & Gravel
—Thelen Sand & Gravel
McLean County
—Downs_McLean County Asphalt
—Downs_Rowe Construction Co.
—Downs_Stark, David
—Shirley_Stringtown Pit
Putnam County
—Hennepin Pit
Sangamon County
—Mechanicsburg_Buckhart Sand & Gravel
Tazewell County
—Farmdale Pit
Whiteside County
—Quality Ready Mix Concrete Co.
Will County
—Joliet_Black Forest-Zurich
—Joliet_Chicago Street
—Elmhurst Chicago Stone
—Romeoville_Hanson Material Services
—Romeoville_Orange Crush
—Joliet_Richards Street
—Plainfield_WillCo Green 1
—Plainfield_WillCo Green 2
Winnebago County
—Rockford_Auburn
—Rockford_Cooling
—Roscoe_Northern Illinois Svc Co
—Rockford_Northern Illinois Svc-Auburn
—Rockford_Pierpont Quarry
—South Beloit
—Loves Park_Speedway Quarry
—Roscoe_Stenstrom Sand & Gravel
