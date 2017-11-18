More Politics News

Tanner with 2 TDs, Austin Peay beats Eastern Illinois 28-13

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 10:11 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

Ahmaad Tanner ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns and Austin Peay beat Eastern Illinois 28-13 in a regular season closer on Saturday night.

Jeremiah Oatsvall had 49 yards rushing and a score for the Governors (8-4, 7-1 Ohio Valley Conference) who had possession for over 40 minutes and had 403 yards of offense while holding Eastern Illinois to 270 yards.

The Governors scored a touchdown in each quarter, beginning with Tanner's 22-yard scoring run in the first. Kyran Moore took it in from 10 yards out for another with 9:13 to play in the half and they led 14-6 at halftime.

Oatsvall ran for a 26-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to make it 21-6. Juantarious Bryant intercepted Scott Gilkey two plays into the following Panther drive and returned it 18 yards, setting up a second Tanner touchdown for a 28-6 advantage.

Isaiah Johnson rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers (6-5, 5-3).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video