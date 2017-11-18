In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, firefighters work at the site of a fire in Daxing district of Beijing, capital of China, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. The official Chinese news agency says a fire at a building advertising low-cost rental apartments in a southern Beijing suburb has killed more than a dozen of people.
In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, firefighters work at the site of a fire in Daxing district of Beijing, capital of China, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. The official Chinese news agency says a fire at a building advertising low-cost rental apartments in a southern Beijing suburb has killed more than a dozen of people. Luo Xiaoguang Xinhua
In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, firefighters work at the site of a fire in Daxing district of Beijing, capital of China, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. The official Chinese news agency says a fire at a building advertising low-cost rental apartments in a southern Beijing suburb has killed more than a dozen of people. Luo Xiaoguang Xinhua

More Politics News

House fire in southern Beijing suburb kills 19, injures 8

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 09:16 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

BEIJING

A fire at a building advertising low-cost rental apartments in a southern Beijing suburb killed 19 people and injured eight others, official media reported Sunday.

Firefighters put out the fire at Xinjian Village in the district of Daxing by 9 p.m. Saturday, three hours after it was reported, Xinhua News Agency said.

It said the injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Photos released by Xinhua showed firefighters outside a two-story concrete building with a red signboard advertising units with attached bathrooms, hot water, kitchens, heating and other basic amenities.

Such units are commonly rented cheaply to migrant workers who take on low-paying, labor-intensive jobs in the city.

Migrants who travel to big cities looking for work often have few housing options to choose from because a household registration system excludes them from government-subsidized homes. Some reforms are underway but critics say the pace of change is slow.

Reached by phone, the local fire department and district government refused to comment.

Authorities were closely controlling information related to the fire. Internet censors blocked searches about the fire on popular microblog sites. Independent reports by some Chinese news outlets were taken down and replaced by Xinhua's report, which included few details.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video