The Latest: New Orleans mayor's race nears end

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 06:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS

The Latest on Saturday's mayoral election in New Orleans (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

A hotly contested mayor's race in New Orleans is drawing to a close, and the results will be historic, no matter the outcome.

City Council member Latoya Cantrell and former municipal Judge Desiree Charbonnet (DEZ'-uh-ray SHAR'-boh-nay) were the top two finishers among 18 candidates last month. On Saturday, they were in a runoff that would determine which one would become the first woman elected to serve as New Orleans' mayor.

Both are Democrats vying to succeed term-limited incumbent Mitch Landrieu.

Landrieu is credited with accelerating the recovery from Hurricane Katrina. But Saturday's winner will inherit a stubborn crime problem, plus troubles at the agency overseeing city drainage and drinking water.

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time.

___

7 a.m.

New Orleans voters are choosing their next mayor in a runoff election that will result in a woman winning the top city government post for the first time.

City Council member Latoya Cantrell and former municipal Judge Desiree Charbonnet (DEZ'-uh-ray SHAR'-boh-nay) were the top two finishers among 18 candidates last month. Both are Democrats vying to succeed term-limited incumbent Mitch Landrieu.

Landrieu is credited with accelerating the recovery from Hurricane Katrina. But Saturday's winner will inherit problems. Crime is one. Another is dysfunction at the agency overseeing city drainage and drinking water.

Negative campaigns sometimes overshadowed issues. Cantrell faced questions about her use of a city credit card. Charbonnet has been cast as a political insider by critics who raised fears she would steer city work to political cronies.

