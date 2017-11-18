More Politics News

Montana man killed in police shooting after car chases

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 05:10 PM

BILLINGS, Mont.

A Montana man has died after being shot by police officers following a car chase. Authorities said the man also rammed into police cars and ignored officers' orders before being shot.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John told local media that police received a call late Friday about a man ramming into a car and officers tried to chase the suspect.

KULR-TV reports that officers found the man slumped over the wheel of a pickup truck just after midnight and he reached toward the glove box. The Billings Gazette reports that the man then backed into a patrol car, hit a minivan and struck another patrol car.

St. John said officers then fired their weapons.

The 24-year-old man's name has not been released. Five officers were put on administrative leave.

