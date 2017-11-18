More Politics News

Dems opt for state-run primary in Virginia's 10th District

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 03:06 PM

STERLING, Va.

Democrats will hold a state-run primary next year in their race to unseat Republican Barbara Comstock from a northern Virginia congressional district.

The 10th Congressional District is widely considered vulnerable after this month's elections, in which Democrats swept statewide office and picked up numerous seats in the House of Delegates. Democrat Ralph Northam won the district with 56 percent of the vote in the gubernatorial race.

The 10th District Congressional Committee voted Saturday to hold a state-run primary, rather than a convention or "firehouse primary," to nominate a candidate for the 2018 race. Nine Democrats, including state Senator Jennifer Wexton, have already announced plans to run for the seat.

The district stretches from wealthy precincts of McLean inside the Capital Beltway, through suburban Loudoun County and west to Winchester.

