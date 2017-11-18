More Politics News

Fallin's veto of budget plan catches GOP leaders off guard

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY

Republican leaders in the Oklahoma House and Senate say they're surprised that Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed a budget plan to raid cash reserves and further cut state agency spending.

Fallon's veto late Friday underscored the ongoing tension between her and House leaders.

House Speaker Charles McCall criticized the governor in a statement Saturday, accusing her of interjecting "more chaos and drama into the lives of Oklahomans."

Fallin and some Republicans have pushed for new taxes on cigarettes, fuel, alcohol and energy production as a way to generate new revenue and stabilize state coffers.

