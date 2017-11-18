More Politics News

Ex-Merrillville councilman admits guilt in bribery case

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 02:22 PM

MERRILLVILLE, Ind.

A former councilman for the northwest Indiana town of Merrillville has admitted taking bribes in a federal plea agreement.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 51-year-old Thomas Goralczyk of Merrillville was indicted on felony bribery charges Wednesday by a grand jury in Hammond. The plea agreement was entered Friday. Federal prosecutors say a plea hearing hasn't yet been scheduled.

Court documents show Goralczyk was charged for soliciting bribes between February 2013 and February 2014 in exchange for awarding a towing contract during his time on the Merrillville Town Council. Court documents say Goralczyk accepted two vehicles, four new camper tires and free motorcycle storage from someone identified as "Individual A" in exchange for the Merrillville contract.

Goralczyk served on the council for two terms but lost a re-election bid in 2015.

