Lee's Summit police: Man threatened officer with rifle

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 01:41 PM

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo.

An Independence man faces charges after being accused of threatening Lee's Summit police with a rifle.

Jackson County prosecutors say 30-year-old Richard Connely has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Authorities say officers had been called to a Lee's Summit apartment complex Friday for a report of someone stealing from cars. Officers stopped a man believed to be Connely driving a pickup from the complex to question him. The officers say he fled in the truck, and that when the officers gave chase, Connely slowed and pointed a rifle at the officers. Police say the man later tossed items out of the truck as he fled, including the rifle.

Police say Connely fled on foot after wrecking the truck around Grandview, and was later found and arrested.

