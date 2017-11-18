More Politics News

Jordanian man charged federally after buying gun in Ohio

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 01:38 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

A Jordanian man faces a federal charge of falsely claiming he was a U.S. citizen after authorities were alerted by an Ohio sporting goods store manager that he'd asked to buy a "sniper rifle for training."

Abdul Alabadi has been charged in federal court after claiming he was a citizen while buying a 9mm handgun from the Boardman Township store in August. An affidavit says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives learned of the false claim after Alabadi returned several days later and said he wanted to buy a sniper rifle and called someone he knew to buy it for him.

He'd also bought several knives at the store.

Alabadi is a permanent legal resident of the U.S.

His attorney couldn't be immediately reached for comment on Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video