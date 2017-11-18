More Politics News

Report: Home where man OD'd littered with drug paraphernalia

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 12:54 PM

LOS ANGELES

An autopsy report says the Southern California apartment of a prominent Democratic donor where a man was found dead of an overdose last summer was littered with drug paraphernalia including syringes and pipes.

The Los Angeles Times , which obtained the report, reports Saturday that 26-year-old Gemmel Moore died from an accidental methamphetamine overdose in the West Hollywood home of Ed Buck. The drug was injected.

Coroner's officials ruled Moore's death an accident, and an initial review by deputies found nothing suspicious. In August, detectives launched a new investigation after Moore's mother questioned whether the drug was self-administered. No charges have been filed.

Buck's attorney, Seymour Amster, says his client had nothing to do with the death. Amster describes Moore and Buck as friends.

Buck, 63, has donated to various California races and causes.

