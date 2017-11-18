More Politics News

Police: 2 killed, 1 wounded in Ohio during argument at home

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 12:43 PM

UPDATED 5 HOURS 10 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Police say two men have killed each other during an argument and a third man is critically wounded in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.

Columbus police have identified the men fatally shot late Friday as 26-year-old Calvin Carmichael and 30-year-old James Willis III. Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Sparkes is hospitalized in critical condition. It's unclear who shot him.

Police say the shootings occurred after Willis went to Carmichael's home. Witnesses reported hearing an argument near the front porch of the home followed by several gunshots.

Police say Willis tried to drive himself to a hospital but didn't get far and was taken by medics to Grant Medical Center in Columbus where he was pronounced dead. Carmichael was pronounced dead at the same hospital.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video