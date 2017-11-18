More Politics News

Police shoot, wound suspect after chase in south central Ky.

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 12:43 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

Police in south central Kentucky shot and wounded a man who led them on a vehicle pursuit after a traffic stop.

Kentucky State Police say 18-year-old Brian Calvert of Scottsville was shot by officers at the end of the pursuit early Saturday morning in Warren County.

Two Warren County sheriff's deputies were involved in the pursuit. WBKO-TV reports Calvert had fled the scene after he was stopped by police. The station reports that one officer was nearly run over and the suspect in the vehicle pointed what appeared to be a gun at officers at the conclusion of the chase.

Calvert was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where he was in critical condition.

State police are investigating the shooting.

