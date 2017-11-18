Ukraine detains man wanted for 2004 murder of Forbes editor

FILE - In this Thursday, May 13, 2004 file photo, the editor of Forbes Magazine's Russian edition Paul Klebnikov speaks at a news conference to mark the edition of the Forbes magazine issue "The Golden Hundred of the Richest Businessmen of Russia," in Moscow. Ukraine’s intelligence agency says it has detained a man wanted for the high-profile murder of an American journalist in Russia 13 years ago. Paul Klebnikov, the editor of Forbes magazine’s Russian edition, was gunned down outside his Moscow office in 2004. Ukraine’s State Security Service said on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 it has detained an unidentified Russian man who was wanted for several slayings, including Klebnikov’s. Misha Japaridze, file AP Photo