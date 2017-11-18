More Politics News

Stricter controls on PACs possible after Star report

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 12:18 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Missouri lawmakers may place stricter controls on spending by political action committees in the wake of a news report about a PAC funded by a former speaker of the Missouri House.

The Kansas City Star reported that former Speaker Tim Jones, a Republican who left the House in 2014, transferred about $650,000 raised from campaign contributors into a PAC called Leadership for America. Jones is the sole donor.

While the PAC donated around $18,000 to charities and $10,000 to GOP candidates this year, the Star reported that it also spent heavily on golf outings, travel, liquor, cigars and other expenses, potentially violating the prohibition against using campaign money for personal business.

Jones used Twitter to dismiss questions surrounding his PAC, calling The Star report a "defamatory hit job."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video