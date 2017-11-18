Delaware officials say county can't enact right-to-work law

Delaware's Department of Justice says county officials lack the authority to enact their own right-to-work laws.
News outlets report that State Solicitor Aaron Goldstein informed officials in Sussex County that only the state legislature has the authority to enact a right-to-work law, which would bar workers from being compelled to join unions.
Twenty-eight states have enacted right-to-work laws but Delaware is not among them.
Sussex County Councilman Rob Arlett, who introduced the proposal last month, said Friday the solicitor's opinion is just one of many and he plans to move ahead with the legislation.
Arlett, a Republican, served as President Donald Trump's campaign chair in Delaware.
