More Politics News

Delaware officials say county can't enact right-to-work law

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 11:27 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

GEORGETOWN, Del.

Delaware's Department of Justice says county officials lack the authority to enact their own right-to-work laws.

News outlets report that State Solicitor Aaron Goldstein informed officials in Sussex County that only the state legislature has the authority to enact a right-to-work law, which would bar workers from being compelled to join unions.

Twenty-eight states have enacted right-to-work laws but Delaware is not among them.

Sussex County Councilman Rob Arlett, who introduced the proposal last month, said Friday the solicitor's opinion is just one of many and he plans to move ahead with the legislation.

Arlett, a Republican, served as President Donald Trump's campaign chair in Delaware.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video