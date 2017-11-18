FBI report on black 'extremists' raises new monitoring fears

In this Nov. 14, 2017, photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. An FBI report on black “extremists” is stirring fears of a return to a time when the agency notoriously spied on civil rights groups. An FBI report on black “extremists” is stirring fears of a return to a time when the agency notoriously spied on civil rights groups. Sessions, a former Alabama senator whose career has been dogged by questions about race and his commitment to civil rights, did not ease lawmakers’ concerns when he was unable to answer questions about the report or its origins during the hearing. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo