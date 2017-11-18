More Politics News

Federal judge orders Florida to treat sick inmates

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 11:17 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida may have to pay millions to treat as many as 20,000 inmates after a federal judge ruled state prison officials failed to properly care for felons infected with the hepatitis C virus.

The Miami Herald reported U.S. District Court Judge Mark Walker on Friday ordered the Florida Department of Corrections to treat inmates who test positive for the viral infection with a special type of drugs.

Walker concluded the state prisons system had failed to properly treat inmates due to a lack of funding.

The class action lawsuit was filed in May by three inmates.

Michelle Glady, a department spokeswoman, said the state has not yet decided whether to appeal the decision. She said the agency is reviewing the order and "determining a plan of action."

Information from Miami Herald: http://www.miamiherald.com/

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video