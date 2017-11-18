More Politics News

Township might yank welcome mat for marijuana businesses

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 11:16 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

NILES, Mich.

A township in southwestern Michigan might reverse a decision to welcome medical marijuana businesses.

Milton Township in Cass County could rescind an ordinance Tuesday after hearing from the prosecutor and sheriff, who fear medical marijuana could bring crime.

Township Supervisor Robert Benjamin says, "Maybe it's just not right for Milton at this time."

New Michigan laws are significantly changing how medical marijuana is treated in the state. The state will be issuing licenses next year to businesses that want to grow, process or sell marijuana. But the businesses still need the blessing of local governments.

The South Bend Tribune reports that Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke is concerned about public safety. Behnke says he's not aware of any other community in the county welcoming medical marijuana businesses.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video